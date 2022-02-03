A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 752,850 shares of company stock worth $11,310,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

