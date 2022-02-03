C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 590 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

