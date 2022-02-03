MCF Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

