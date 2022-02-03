Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 394.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.