C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 48 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $258.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.