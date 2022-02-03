Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

