Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

