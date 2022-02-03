Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $159,572.14 and $2,869.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00113705 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

