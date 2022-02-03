Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.29 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00009671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $285.73 million and approximately $45.29 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,661,511 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

