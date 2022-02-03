KickToken Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $328,652.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,702,451 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

