Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $563-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $256.13 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

