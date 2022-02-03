Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.92 ($34.74) and last traded at €30.62 ($34.40). Approximately 110,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.10 ($33.82).

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

