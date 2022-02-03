Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE:LDP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.