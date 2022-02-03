Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:LDP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

