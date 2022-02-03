X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Down 0.3%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 67,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 75,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

