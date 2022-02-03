Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 181,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 127,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.59 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £3.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.52.

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

