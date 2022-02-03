SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.68.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 85.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 273.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

