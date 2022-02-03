Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

