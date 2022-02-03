Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $61,432,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 77,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $604.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.13.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

