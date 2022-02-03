Mackay Shields LLC Has $74.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $443.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

