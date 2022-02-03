C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,636.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $148.71 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

