Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $26,231,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR opened at $294.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.