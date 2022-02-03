GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.95% of GAN worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in GAN by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,256 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other GAN news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.59.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.