Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.84-$7.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

Hershey stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.70.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

