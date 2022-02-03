R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.83 Average PT from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.