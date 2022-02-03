R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.83 Average PT from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

