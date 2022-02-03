SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $24.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
