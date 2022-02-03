SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $24.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 124.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.