PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.
Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
