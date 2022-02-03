PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

