1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $15,506.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00106154 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

