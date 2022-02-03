Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Woodward worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $26,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 150.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

