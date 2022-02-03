Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $580.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.87. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

