Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

