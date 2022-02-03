Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

NYSE CLVT opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clarivate stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

