Insider Buying: Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) insider Richard Smith bought 15,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,720.09).

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.11. The stock has a market cap of £567.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 175.56 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mueller Industries

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

