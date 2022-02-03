FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

