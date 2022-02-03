FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $38.10.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
