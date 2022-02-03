Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.