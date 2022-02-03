Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $111.30 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

