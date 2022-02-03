Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 100.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 111.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

