Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $46,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.