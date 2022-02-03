Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 22,706 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

