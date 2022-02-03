Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EOI stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.