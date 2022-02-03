Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCCU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

