BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after buying an additional 1,504,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $38,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,363,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BCE by 6,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 508,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

