Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

