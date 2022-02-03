BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

