Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

