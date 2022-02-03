Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Shares of CHW stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
