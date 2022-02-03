BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $12.82.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
