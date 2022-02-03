Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.56 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

