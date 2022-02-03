Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $5,493.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,580.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5,239.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.