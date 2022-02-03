Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

