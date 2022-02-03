Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,773,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,429.2% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in FOX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

