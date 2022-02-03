Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHC opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.